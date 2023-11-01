TriplePoint Venture Growth: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (TPVG) on Wednesday reported earnings…

Listen now to WTOP News

MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (TPVG) on Wednesday reported earnings of $2.1 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Menlo Park, California-based company said it had profit of 6 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, were 54 cents per share.

The investment company posted revenue of $35.7 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TPVG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TPVG

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.