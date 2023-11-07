Triple Flag: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (TFPM) on Tuesday reported a loss of $6 million…

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (TFPM) on Tuesday reported a loss of $6 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 9 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 8 cents per share.

The precious metals streaming and royalty company posted revenue of $49.4 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TFPM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TFPM

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.