TripAdvisor: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEEDHAM, Mass. (AP) — NEEDHAM, Mass. (AP) — TripAdvisor Inc. (TRIP) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $27 million.

On a per-share basis, the Needham, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 19 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 52 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 48 cents per share.

The travel website operator posted revenue of $533 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $506 million.

