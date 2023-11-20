Trip.com: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SHANGHAI (AP) — SHANGHAI (AP) — Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) on Monday reported earnings of $634 million in its third…

SHANGHAI (AP) — SHANGHAI (AP) — Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) on Monday reported earnings of $634 million in its third quarter.

The Shanghai-based company said it had net income of 94 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1 per share.

The travel services company posted revenue of $1.88 billion in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TCOM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TCOM

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.