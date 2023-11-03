Trinseo: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WAYNE, Pa. (AP) — WAYNE, Pa. (AP) — Trinseo PLC (TSE) on Friday reported a loss of $38.4 million in…

WAYNE, Pa. (AP) — WAYNE, Pa. (AP) — Trinseo PLC (TSE) on Friday reported a loss of $38.4 million in its third quarter.

The Wayne, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of $1.09 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.03 per share.

The plastics and latex maker posted revenue of $879 million in the period.

Trinseo expects full-year results to range from a loss of $6.03 per share to a loss of $5.75 per share.

