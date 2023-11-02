Trinity Industries: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Trinity Industries Inc. (TRN) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $21.8 million. The…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Trinity Industries Inc. (TRN) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $21.8 million.

The Dallas-based company said it had net income of 26 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 35 cents per share.

The industrial manufacturer posted revenue of $821.3 million in the period.

Trinity Industries expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.20 to $1.35 per share.

