Trimble: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (AP) — WESTMINSTER, Colo. (AP) — Trimble Navigation Ltd. (TRMB) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $74.9 million.

The Westminster, Colorado-based company said it had net income of 30 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 68 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 59 cents per share.

The GPS manufacturer posted revenue of $957.3 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $964.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Trimble expects its per-share earnings to range from 55 cents to 63 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $890 million to $930 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Trimble expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.58 to $2.66 per share, with revenue ranging from $3.76 billion to $3.8 billion.

