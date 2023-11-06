TreeHouse: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

OAK BROOK, Ill. (AP) — OAK BROOK, Ill. (AP) — TreeHouse Foods Inc. (THS) on Monday reported third-quarter earnings of…

OAK BROOK, Ill. (AP) — OAK BROOK, Ill. (AP) — TreeHouse Foods Inc. (THS) on Monday reported third-quarter earnings of $7.1 million.

The Oak Brook, Illinois-based company said it had net income of 13 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, came to 57 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 48 cents per share.

The food maker posted revenue of $863.3 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $954.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, TreeHouse said it expects revenue in the range of $910 million to $940 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $3.44 billion to $3.47 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on THS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/THS

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.