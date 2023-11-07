Live Radio
Travere: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 7, 2023, 4:42 PM

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (TVTX) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $150.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had profit of $1.97. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to $1.17 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.09 per share.

The drug developer posted revenue of $37.1 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $132 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TVTX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TVTX

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

