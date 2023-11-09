Live Radio
Transcontinental Realty: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 9, 2023, 5:56 PM

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. (TCI) on Thursday reported profit of $4.5 million in its third quarter.

The Dallas-based company said it had net income of 52 cents per share.

The real estate investor posted revenue of $12.5 million in the period.

