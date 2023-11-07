TransAlta: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — TransAlta Corp. (TAC) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $287.8 million.…

The Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had profit of $1.05 per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment gains, were 89 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 32 cents per share.

The power generation and marketing company posted revenue of $758.1 million in the period.

