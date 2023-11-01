Trane Technologies: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Trane Technologies plc (TT) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $626.3 million. The Dublin-based…

The Dublin-based company said it had net income of $2.72 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, came to $2.79 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.66 per share.

The manufacturer posted revenue of $4.88 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.78 billion.

Trane Technologies expects full-year earnings to be $9 per share.

_____

