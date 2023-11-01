Trane Technologies, Generac rise; Estee Lauder, Match Group fall, Wednesday, 11/1/2023

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Wednesday: Estee Lauder Companies Inc., down…

Estee Lauder Companies Inc., down $24.36 to $104.51.

The cosmetics company cut its profit forecast for the year.

Trane Technologies plc, up $23.19 to $213.50.

The maker of heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems raised its profit and revenue forecasts.

Match Group Inc., down $5.31 to $29.29.

The owner of dating services Tinder and Match.com gave investors a weak revenue forecast.

Generac Holdings Inc., up $12.06 to $96.13.

The generator maker reported strong third-quarter earnings and revenue.

Paycom Software Inc., down $94.28 to $150.69.

The maker of human-resources and payroll software trimmed its revenue forecast for the year.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp., down $1.59 to $5.47.

The sporting goods retailer gave investors a surprisingly weak earnings forecast.

Frontdoor Inc., up $4.38 to $33.31.

The home services provider handily beat analysts fiscal third-quarter earnings forecasts.

MasTec Inc., down $10.46 to $48.98.

The utility contractor slashed its earnings forecast for the year.

