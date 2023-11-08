Traeger: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Traeger Inc. (COOK) on Wednesday reported a loss of $19.3…

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Traeger Inc. (COOK) on Wednesday reported a loss of $19.3 million in its third quarter.

The Salt Lake City-based company said it had a loss of 16 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 12 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 11 cents per share.

The barbecue grill maker posted revenue of $117.7 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $109 million.

Traeger expects full-year revenue in the range of $590 million to $600 million.

