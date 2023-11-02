Thanksgiving: Record levels of traffic | Charity turkey trots | Things to do in the DC area | Black Friday deals
Live Radio
Home » Latest News » TPI Composites: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TPI Composites: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 2, 2023, 5:33 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — TPI Composites Inc. (TPIC) on Thursday reported a loss of $56.8 million in its third quarter.

The Scottsdale, Arizona-based company said it had a loss of $1.71 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 62 cents per share.

The maker of composite wind blades posted revenue of $372.9 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $377.8 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TPIC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TPIC

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up