Tower Semiconductor: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MIGDAL HAEMEK, Israel (AP) — MIGDAL HAEMEK, Israel (AP) — Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM) on Monday reported net income of $342.1 million in its third quarter.

The Migdal Haemek, Israel-based company said it had profit of $3.07 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 54 cents per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $358.2 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in December, Tower Semiconductor said it expects revenue in the range of $350 million.

