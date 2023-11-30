Toronto-Dominion: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $2.13 billion.…

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $2.13 billion.

The company said it had earnings of $1.10 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.35 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.37 per share.

The retail and wholesale bank posted revenue of $20.62 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $9.66 billion, which beat Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $7.99 billion, or $4.15 per share. Revenue was reported as $37.44 billion.

