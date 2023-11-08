Topgolf Callaway: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $29.7…

CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $29.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Carlsbad, California-based company said it had profit of 16 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 20 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 11 cents per share.

The maker of golf equipment and accessories posted revenue of $1.04 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.06 billion.

Topgolf Callaway expects full-year earnings in the range of 39 cents to 43 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $4.24 billion to $4.26 billion.

