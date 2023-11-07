Toast: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Toast Inc. (TOST) on Tuesday reported a loss of $31 million in its third…

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Toast Inc. (TOST) on Tuesday reported a loss of $31 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Boston-based company said it had a loss of 9 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 11 cents per share.

The restaurant software provider posted revenue of $1.03 billion in the period, meeting Street forecasts.

For the current quarter ending in December, Toast said it expects revenue in the range of $1 billion to $1.03 billion.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $3.83 billion to $3.86 billion.

