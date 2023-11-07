TKO Group: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (TKO) on Tuesday reported a loss of $21.9…

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (TKO) on Tuesday reported a loss of $21.9 million in its third quarter.

The Stamford, Connecticut-based company said it had a loss of 26 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and restructuring costs, came to 52 cents per share.

The producer of professional wrestling events and television shows posted revenue of $449.1 million in the period.

