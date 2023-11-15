TJX: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — The TJX Cos. (TJX) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $1.19…

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — The TJX Cos. (TJX) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $1.19 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Framingham, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of $1.03.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 97 cents per share.

The parent of T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and other stores posted revenue of $13.27 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $13.05 billion.

For the current quarter ending in January, TJX expects its per-share earnings to range from 97 cents to $1.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.61 to $3.64 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TJX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TJX

