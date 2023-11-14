Titan Pharmaceuticals: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTNP) on Tuesday reported a loss of $338,000 in…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTNP) on Tuesday reported a loss of $338,000 in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents.

The specialty pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $4,000 in the period.

