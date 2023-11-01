Titan International: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WEST CHICAGO, Ill. (AP) — WEST CHICAGO, Ill. (AP) — Titan International Inc. (TWI) on Wednesday reported profit of $19.3…

WEST CHICAGO, Ill. (AP) — WEST CHICAGO, Ill. (AP) — Titan International Inc. (TWI) on Wednesday reported profit of $19.3 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the West Chicago, Illinois-based company said it had profit of 31 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 29 cents per share.

The wheel and tire supplier posted revenue of $401.8 million in the period.

Titan International expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.85 billion to $1.9 billion.

