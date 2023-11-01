VETERANS DAY: What's open, what's closed | Giveaways, specials and other deals | Big crowds expected at Arlington National Cemetery | Veterans Day events
Titan International: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Titan International: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 1, 2023, 5:38 PM

WEST CHICAGO, Ill. (AP) — WEST CHICAGO, Ill. (AP) — Titan International Inc. (TWI) on Wednesday reported profit of $19.3 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the West Chicago, Illinois-based company said it had profit of 31 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 29 cents per share.

The wheel and tire supplier posted revenue of $401.8 million in the period.

Titan International expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.85 billion to $1.9 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TWI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TWI

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

