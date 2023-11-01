Tiptree: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — Tiptree Financial Inc. (TIPT) on Wednesday reported earnings of $2.2 million in…

GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — Tiptree Financial Inc. (TIPT) on Wednesday reported earnings of $2.2 million in its third quarter.

The Greenwich, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of 4 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, came to 62 cents per share.

The insurance and specialty finance company posted revenue of $416.5 million in the period.

