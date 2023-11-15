Tips on How to Recognize and Treat a Nervous Breakdown

A nervous breakdown is often associated with overwhelming psychological distress. While pop culture popularized the term, mental health professionals abandoned…

A nervous breakdown is often associated with overwhelming psychological distress. While pop culture popularized the term, mental health professionals abandoned it years ago because the term insinuated a physical problem with the nerves rather than a mental issue. Instead, the preferred term for these episodes is a “mental health crisis.”

[IMAGE]

“If you are hearing the term now, you are hearing it from a layperson who is likely using it to describe a huge number of different psychological difficulties that feel so overwhelming or symptomatic that they greatly affect their ability to function,” says Dr. Gail Saltz, an associate attending psychiatrist at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital and a clinical associate professor of psychiatry at Weill Cornell Medical College. “They feel completely stopped in their tracks and in need of professional help.”

Having a nervous breakdown is debilitating and scary, but not uncommon. In any given year, anxiety disorders affect nearly 20% of the adult U.S. population. A 2023 Gallup Poll showed that the percentage of American adults who currently have or are being treated for depression is nearly 18%.

What Is a Nervous Breakdown?

A nervous breakdown is often used to describe an unhealthy or extreme reaction to feelings of overwhelming stress that negatively impact emotions and ability to cope with life. Nervous breakdown encompasses a broad range of symptoms that lead to a mental health crisis.

A nervous breakdown can happen to anyone.

“Anybody, including people with no history of mental illness, can experience a nervous breakdown,” says Maria Espinola, a licensed psychologist and CEO of the Institute for Health Equity and Innovation. “However, people with histories of mental illness might experience them more often.”

Nervous Breakdown vs. Panic Attack: What’s the Difference?

While they may seem similar, a nervous breakdown and a panic attack are considered separate conditions. While they do have many overlapping symptoms, they have notable differences, as well. Chief among them is the duration of the episode. Panic attacks are shorter in duration, generally between 10 and 30 minutes, and a nervous breakdown can last longer, sometimes for months, and interferes fully with a person’s day-to-day life. It is important to note that panic attacks can be triggered by a nervous breakdown.

Nervous Breakdown Symptoms

Feeling anxious or depressed are common reactions to stress. When stress becomes unbearable, the brain can’t respond in a healthy way, which can lead to a nervous breakdown. Many times, there is an underlying issue with depression or anxiety disorders, which causes many symptoms to overlap. Talk to your health care provider to help determine what it is you are experiencing.

“A nervous breakdown is not a formal diagnosis, but an informal term that has a lot of name recognition. As such, the term nervous breakdown doesn’t do a great job of differentiating between different types of symptoms and experiences such as depression, anxiety, trauma and stress,” says Dr. Douglas Mennin, a professor and director of clinical training at Teachers College at Columbia University in New York City.

Emotional symptoms

The hallmark symptom of a nervous breakdown is extreme stress that leads to a mental and emotional breakdown. This emotional state can lead to:

— Depression or sadness.

— Excessive anxiety.

— Excessive worry that interferes with your daily responsibilities.

— Hallucinations.

— Inability to manage normally easy tasks.

— Increasing irritability, impatience or agitation.

— Intrusive thoughts.

— Mood swings.

— Social withdrawal.

— Thoughts of suicide or self-harm.

— Trouble making decisions.

“During a nervous breakdown, feelings such as fear can turn into terror, sadness into despair and hopelessness, and anger into rage and fury,” Espinola says.

Physical symptoms

Although many associate a nervous breakdown with mental and emotional distress, the symptoms of a nervous breakdown can also be physical. The physical symptoms tend to extend from the emotional turmoil being experienced. Look out for:

— Aches and pains.

— Appetite changes.

— Digestive problems.

— Fatigue or low energy.

— Headaches.

— Insomnia.

— Reduced physical activity.

Nervous Breakdown Causes

Everyone is unique in how they are able to cope and process stress in their lives. A nervous breakdown can be caused by anything that triggers feelings of excessive stress and overwhelms an individual to a point where they are unable to function normally.

Causes of excessive stress can include:

— Financial problems.

— Genetic predisposition to anxiety or depression.

— History of an anxiety or depression disorder.

— Major life changes.

— Serious medical problems.

— Tragedy.

— Trauma.

— Unrelenting stress at work or at home.

How Is a Nervous Breakdown Treated?

The right treatment for a nervous breakdown depends on its cause, as well as any underlying conditions that may be involved. For example, therapies that are most effective in treating anxiety disorders will be the best remedy for a nervous breakdown triggered by anxiety.

It is important to find help as soon as you realize you are having a problem. While it can be easy to turn to unhealthy coping mechanisms, such as overeating, drugs, alcohol or other risky behaviors, they will only exacerbate the situation.

Ways to treat a nervous breakdown include:

— Talk to a mental health professional: It is important to understand the why, and the best way to do so is to speak to a psychiatrist or therapist who can help you identify the root causes of the breakdown and help identify your triggers. They can help you come up with a “toolbox” of strategies, including lifestyle changes and coping mechanisms to keep you on the right track. One type of therapy to consider is cognitive behavioral therapy, which is often used to treat anxiety and depressive disorders. It is designed to help people recognize negative and unrealistic thoughts and change their thinking, which — in turn — can positively alter their emotions and behaviors related to those thoughts.

— Lifestyle changes: Take time to understand what drove you to the point of a mental breakdown during your last episode and find ways to make the changes that will help you heal. Simple lifestyle modifications, such as exercising or scheduling “me” time, can be a great first step in improving your mental health and well-being.

— Medications: Antidepressants, anti-anxiety drugs and sleep aids may be helpful. Speak to your doctor to see if a medication may be right for you based on what you are experiencing.

— Rest and de-stressing strategies: Mental exhaustion is a key feature of a mental breakdown. Taking time to rest both mentally and physically is important for healing. Developing a yoga or meditation practice can help keep you centered. Find ways to reduce daily obligations and stressful situations. Do low-stress activities that make you happy, such as spending time with pets or in nature. If possible, surround yourself with the positive and disconnect from anything that can cause upset such as the news or upsetting TV shows.

Can a Nervous Breakdown Be Prevented?

Part of our ability to deal with stress comes down to genetics, but a part of it also comes from how we live our life. However, sometimes triggers are out of our control, like the death of a loved one or a car accident. Having healthy habits in place and being aware of how you react to stressors are key to keeping mentally fit.

“It is important that we are honest with ourselves when we are feeling overwhelmed and work to set realistic goals for what we can do,” Mennin says. “Learning to identify one’s emotions when they arise and gaining clarity to make better choices for action can be improved by activities — such as exercise or seeing a therapist — and is a big part of how we can anchor ourselves in difficult emotional experiences.”

Recovering from a Nervous Breakdown

Healing and recovering from a nervous breakdown will take time. How long it takes depends on the seriousness of the breakdown and the type of support and treatment that a person receives. Here are some other actions to consider during the recovery process:

— Build and maintain a support system. Humans are hardwired to need connection. Social withdrawal, such as missing work or school or communicating less with friends and family, is a warning sign that someone is struggling. Making a point of keeping your relationships strong and engaging in regular contact allows loved ones to understand what is happening in your life and how you are feeling so they can help you when you need it. Joining a mental health support group can provide you with a safe space to share and connect with others.

— Maintain a healthy lifestyle. Exercise and healthy eating can go a long way towards maintaining mental health.

— Seek help from a mental health professional. Regularly checking in with a psychiatrist or a therapist is also something to think about. Just as we go to the doctor for a physical for our physical health or a dentist for our dental health, going to a mental health expert helps keep our minds healthy.

— Take care of yourself. Life is busy and sometimes our needs get put to the back of the line, but we cannot take care of others effectively if we are not also taking care and meeting our own needs. Do activities you enjoy, such as going for a walk or spending time on a hobby.

How to Help Someone With a Nervous Breakdown

If you notice someone struggling, withdrawing or not being themselves, you may become concerned and want to help.

“There is great variability among people suffering,” Mennin notes. “Some express their experience and seek reassurance or support, and others shield it from others or feel ashamed about the experience. Personality is a factor in this difference as are cultural and origin differences.”

Here are a few ways to help support someone going through a nervous breakdown:

— Ask if they want you to just listen or if they want your advice or opinion.

— Listen and affirm their experiences and feelings without judgment.

— Spend time with them in a way they choose and feel comfortable with.

— Take something off their plate. For example, stopping by with dinner or doing research to find the right therapist can be a big relief to someone feeling overwhelmed.

— Resources that may help include:

— Anxiety and Depression Association of America.

— Association for Behavioral and Cognitive Therapies.

— 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.

Bottom Line

Identifying your triggers and taking steps to cut down on your stress load can reduce both the intensity and frequency of nervous breakdowns in the future.

The key is to find ways to manage the stress in your life and get proper treatment for conditions such as depression and anxiety. Taking these steps can reduce both the intensity and frequency of nervous breakdowns in the future. Working with a trained mental health professional to integrate coping strategies and lifestyle changes can go a long way towards a healthier, happier you.

Update 11/16/23: The story was previously published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.