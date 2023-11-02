TimkenSteel: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CANTON, Ohio (AP) — CANTON, Ohio (AP) — TimkenSteel Corp. (TMST) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $24.8 million. The…

CANTON, Ohio (AP) — CANTON, Ohio (AP) — TimkenSteel Corp. (TMST) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $24.8 million.

The Canton, Ohio-based company said it had profit of 51 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 52 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 53 cents per share.

The maker of steel large bars and seamless mechanical tubing posted revenue of $354.2 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $352.7 million.

