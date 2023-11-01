Timken: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NORTH CANTON, Ohio (AP) — NORTH CANTON, Ohio (AP) — Timken Co. (TKR) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of…

NORTH CANTON, Ohio (AP) — Timken Co. (TKR) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $87.9 million.

The North Canton, Ohio-based company said it had net income of $1.23 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.55 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.60 per share.

The maker of bearings and power transmissions posted revenue of $1.14 billion in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.2 billion.

Timken expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.85 to $6.95 per share.

