Time Management Strategies for Premed Students

Time management is extremely important in college not only to excel in academics, but also to flourish in extracurricular activities.…

Time management is extremely important in college not only to excel in academics, but also to flourish in extracurricular activities.

In high school, many premedical students were in six to eight courses per semester, including college-level Advanced Placement or International Baccalaureate classes. In contrast, college premeds may take as few as four classes per semester, which sounds like a piece of cake. However, while a high school student spends fewer number of hours physically attending classes, a college student takes much more time to study independently, finish assigned readings and complete problem sets.

Here are some strategies that I found useful for time management as a premed in college.

Map Out a Weekly Calendar and Daily Schedule

In high school, there was homework due every day. College is different and deadlines are long-term. Many assignments in college are due weekly, while classes may have only one or two papers or projects throughout the semester. It’s important to tackle these hefty long-term assignments in small chunks rather than trying to complete them during the last few days before the deadline.

Each week in college, I made a rough schedule of my classes, club meetings, hang-outs with friends, internship interviews and other commitments. Making a weekly schedule gave me an idea of how much time I needed to study. It gave me a good idea of how much extra time I had for other events I wanted to attend.

[Read: How to Juggle a Premed Focus and College Sports]

In addition to building a weekly calendar, I also created a daily schedule. At the beginning of each day, I wrote all my classes and meetings for that day. And I made specific goals that I wanted to complete for each of my classes.

Making daily schedules held me accountable for completing the necessary work each day.

Develop Monthly, Semester, Annual Goals

I found it helpful to regularly take a step back from the grind of schoolwork and create longer-term goals. I created goals for different aspects of my life, including academic, social, intellectual, professional and personal.

For example, during my spring semester of junior year, I aspired to intern at a health care consulting firm, so I made it a goal to attend at least two networking events per week. During the same semester, I also wanted to take advantage of Princeton University‘s intellectual opportunities, and I made it a goal to attend one lecture a week by a visiting professor or guest speaker.

[Read: Why Mentors Are Important for Premedical Students]

Attending lectures allowed me to gain perspective and glean insights from world leaders across various disciplines. This was the semester when I learned about local politics from Cory Booker and health policy from Anthony Fauci!

Creating longer-term goals complemented my daily and weekly calendars, which allowed me to achieve balance throughout college.

Optimize Your Class Schedule

Throughout college, I found ways to optimize my class schedule so I could study effectively.

First, I knew that I was a night owl, and when possible I avoided early morning classes by scheduling my classes, labs and sections in the late mornings, afternoons and evenings. Additionally, I tried to limit my small breaks between classes because I found that I was less effective in using 30- to 60-minute breaks rather than longer blocks of time.

These techniques may work for you, or you may be the opposite and love early morning classes. Regardless, find out what works for your productivity and plan your classes strategically.

In a similar vein, I have heard from premeds that they optimized their volunteer time to save on commute time. One recommendation is to volunteer or shadow with a longer block of time rather than several smaller blocks. For example, instead of volunteering in two two-hour blocks, you can volunteer in one four-hour block.

[Related:How Premed Students Can Develop Critical Skills Through Clinical Volunteer Experiences]

Maximize Winter Break and Holidays

After working hard all semester, it is important to relax during school breaks. Fortunately, college breaks are long and allow plenty of time to relax, socialize and advance extracurricular activities.

I advise premeds to make the most of their breaks because there is ample flexible time. During summer breaks, most premeds take classes or participate in internships. Some colleges have long winter breaks, when students can conduct a one-month externship. During spring breaks, some schools offer global health trips.

Other than formal school programs and internships, breaks are also a good time to pursue volunteering, doctor shadowing and working at an organization like the Crisis Text Line, a worldwide nonprofit organization that provides confidential and free crisis intervention and mental health support.

Some premed students use winter break to get ahead in the upcoming semester’s academic courses. You can take care of small logistics like buying your textbooks before the semester starts so that you don’t have to spend time during the school year doing that. You can also prepare for the next semester’s classes, especially for core premed requirements. For instance, there’s a plethora of online videos that explain the basic principles of physics and organic chemistry.

Make the Most of Commute Time

Sometimes, you have to walk across campus to get to your next class. Other times, you may have long drives, flights and train rides. Use these commute times wisely. You can study, calendar or create goals.

Many students find this time useful for journaling reflections about recent clinical experiences. Travel times are also good opportunities to listen to podcasts or news about health care.

There is no one right way to manage your time in college. However, similar to honing study skills that work for you, it is important to develop time management skills that work best for you. They will pay off in medical school and beyond.

More from U.S. News

How to Fulfill Medical School Admission Requirements

Premed Research That Impresses Medical Schools

Ways Premed Students Can Get Business Experience

Time Management Strategies for Premed Students originally appeared on usnews.com