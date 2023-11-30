Tilly’s: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Tilly’s Inc. (TLYS) on Thursday reported a loss of $847,000 in its…

The Irvine, California-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 7 cents per share.

The clothing and accessories retailer posted revenue of $166.5 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $168.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in January, Tilly’s expects its results to range from a loss of 20 cents per share to a loss of 12 cents per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $172 million to $178 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

