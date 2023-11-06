Live Radio
Tidewater: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 6, 2023, 5:32 PM

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Tidewater Inc. (TDW) on Monday reported profit of $26.2 million in its third quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had profit of 49 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to 77 cents per share.

The offshore energy services provider posted revenue of $299.3 million in the period.

Tidewater expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.4 billion to $1.45 billion.

