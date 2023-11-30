Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bethel 47, Menchville 44
Charles City County High School 73, Windsor 44
Colonial Forge 40, Falls Church 39
Denbigh Baptist 69, Suffolk Christian Academy 52
Dominion 86, Trinity at Meadowview 40
East Rockingham 59, Page County 46
Fairfax Christian 75, Evergreen Christian 59
Fauquier 53, Culpeper 39
Forest Park 58, Brooke Point 43
Gainesville 73, Chantilly 63
Grace Christian 69, Williamsburg Christian Academy 52
Grundy 66, Holston 31
Hampton 83, Gloucester 28
Heritage 61, Denbigh 58
Hickory 65, First Colonial 47
Highland-Warrenton 56, Episcopal 40
Kecoughtan 89, Warwick 37
Liberty Christian 72, Wilson Memorial 46
Lord Botetourt 76, Alleghany 65
Loudoun Valley 51, Briar Woods 50
Nansemond-Suffolk 68, Camden County, N.C. 52
Norfolk Collegiate 78, Life Christian 67
Northwood 52, J.I. Burton 48
Patrick Henry 62, Deep Run 56
Paul VI Catholic High School 122, Heights, Md. 35
Peninsula Catholic 86, Currituck County, N.C. 46
Rock Ridge 45, Gar-Field 39
Salem-Va. Beach 48, Ocean Lakes 37
South Lakes 69, Battlefield 37
Stuarts Draft 54, Woodstock Central 47
Summit Christian Academy 52, Yeshivah 39
Turner Ashby 94, Fort Defiance 88
Woodside 79, Phoebus 34
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Eastside vs. Lebanon, ppd.
Northumberland vs. Christchurch, ppd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
