Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bethel 47, Menchville 44

Charles City County High School 73, Windsor 44

Colonial Forge 40, Falls Church 39

Denbigh Baptist 69, Suffolk Christian Academy 52

Dominion 86, Trinity at Meadowview 40

East Rockingham 59, Page County 46

Fairfax Christian 75, Evergreen Christian 59

Fauquier 53, Culpeper 39

Forest Park 58, Brooke Point 43

Gainesville 73, Chantilly 63

Grace Christian 69, Williamsburg Christian Academy 52

Grundy 66, Holston 31

Hampton 83, Gloucester 28

Heritage 61, Denbigh 58

Hickory 65, First Colonial 47

Highland-Warrenton 56, Episcopal 40

Kecoughtan 89, Warwick 37

Liberty Christian 72, Wilson Memorial 46

Lord Botetourt 76, Alleghany 65

Loudoun Valley 51, Briar Woods 50

Nansemond-Suffolk 68, Camden County, N.C. 52

Norfolk Collegiate 78, Life Christian 67

Northwood 52, J.I. Burton 48

Patrick Henry 62, Deep Run 56

Paul VI Catholic High School 122, Heights, Md. 35

Peninsula Catholic 86, Currituck County, N.C. 46

Rock Ridge 45, Gar-Field 39

Salem-Va. Beach 48, Ocean Lakes 37

South Lakes 69, Battlefield 37

Stuarts Draft 54, Woodstock Central 47

Summit Christian Academy 52, Yeshivah 39

Turner Ashby 94, Fort Defiance 88

Woodside 79, Phoebus 34

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Eastside vs. Lebanon, ppd.

Northumberland vs. Christchurch, ppd.

