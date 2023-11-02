Thursday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL= Armstrong 44, Mechanicsville High School 7 Brunswick Academy 84, Kenston Forest 14 Clarke County 42, Madison County 7…

PREP FOOTBALL=

Armstrong 44, Mechanicsville High School 7

Brunswick Academy 84, Kenston Forest 14

Clarke County 42, Madison County 7

Frank Cox 49, Kellam 7

Green Run 35, Landstown 8

Heritage 42, Woodside 0

James River 35, Clover Hill 6

Kempsville 35, First Colonial 22

King William 44, K&Q Central 0

Menchville 27, Kecoughtan 23

Nottoway 38, Randolph-Henry 18

Salem-Va. Beach 42, Princess Anne 0

Tallwood 33, Ocean Lakes 26

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.