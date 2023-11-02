Thursday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Armstrong 44, Mechanicsville High School 7
Brunswick Academy 84, Kenston Forest 14
Clarke County 42, Madison County 7
Frank Cox 49, Kellam 7
Green Run 35, Landstown 8
Heritage 42, Woodside 0
James River 35, Clover Hill 6
Kempsville 35, First Colonial 22
King William 44, K&Q Central 0
Menchville 27, Kecoughtan 23
Nottoway 38, Randolph-Henry 18
Salem-Va. Beach 42, Princess Anne 0
Tallwood 33, Ocean Lakes 26
