ThredUp: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — ThredUp Inc. (TDUP) on Monday reported a loss of $18.1 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Oakland, California-based company said it had a loss of 17 cents.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for a loss of 17 cents per share.

The online seller of secondhand clothing posted revenue of $82 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $83 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, ThredUp said it expects revenue in the range of $79 million to $81 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $319.5 million to $321.5 million.

