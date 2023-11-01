Thomson Reuters: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Thomson Reuters Corp. (TRI) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $367 million. The…

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Thomson Reuters Corp. (TRI) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $367 million.

The Toronto-based company said it had profit of 80 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 82 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 68 cents per share.

The news and financial information company posted revenue of $1.59 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.6 billion.

