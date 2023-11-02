Thermon Group: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Thermon Group Holdings Inc. (THR) on Thursday reported profit of $14.7 million…

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Thermon Group Holdings Inc. (THR) on Thursday reported profit of $14.7 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Austin, Texas-based company said it had profit of 43 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 49 cents per share.

The maker of heat tracing products posted revenue of $123.7 million in the period.

Thermon Group expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.84 to $1.94 per share, with revenue in the range of $478 million to $498 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on THR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/THR

