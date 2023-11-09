The Trade Desk: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

VENTURA, Calif. (AP) — VENTURA, Calif. (AP) — The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $39.4…

VENTURA, Calif. (AP) — VENTURA, Calif. (AP) — The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $39.4 million.

The Ventura, California-based company said it had net income of 8 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, were 33 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 29 cents per share.

The digital-advertising platform operator posted revenue of $493.3 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $486.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, The Trade Desk said it expects revenue in the range of $580 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TTD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TTD

