The Top Real Estate Companies in Raleigh

Homebuyers seeking a thriving city with a moderate climate may be inclined to turn to Raleigh, North Carolina. The tri-city…

Homebuyers seeking a thriving city with a moderate climate may be inclined to turn to Raleigh, North Carolina. The tri-city region of Raleigh, Durham and Chapel Hill, called the Triangle, is known for its research and technology roots and collegiate rivalries.

With an acclaimed dining and craft brewing scene and a strong sense of community, Raleigh, Durham and Chapel Hill also encompass beautiful green spaces, family-friendly museums and a growing art and music scene defined by monthly gallery walks, summer concerts and music festivals like Hopscotch.

The average home value in Raleigh is about $432,000, according to Zillow. That’s unchanged from a year ago.

If you’re serious about buying a home in Raleigh, then it’s important to partner with the right real estate agent. Here are some of the top firms in the city.

1. The Jim Allen Group.

2. DASH Carolina.

3. Premier Agents Network.

4. The Coley Group.

5. Chappell.

6. 220 Agents.

7. The Ida Terbet Group.

8. The Ashley Wilson Realty Group.

9. The Group Residential.

10. Mary Biathrow.

[FIND Top-performing agents in Raleigh here]

1. The Jim Allen Group

Affiliated with Coldwell Banker Howard Perry and Walston, The Jim Allen Group’s record in 2022 included almost $885 million in sales volume and 1,178 homes sold. The firm consists of approximately 90 professionals and focuses on areas that include Durham, Clayton, Knightdale and Rolesville.

2. DASH Carolina

With offices throughout North Carolina, DASH Carolina consists of a team of more than 200 real estate professionals. The firm focuses on Raleigh-area neighborhoods and towns that include Creedmoor, Cary, Holly Springs and Pittsboro.

3. Premier Agents Network

Serving Raleigh as well as the Durham, Chapel Hill, and Wake Forest areas, Premier Agents Network consists of two dozen real estate agents and is in tune with Raleigh’s new construction market as well.

4. The Coley Group

Affiliated with Compass, the Coley Group has sold more than 2,050 homes in the Greater Raleigh area. The team, which consists of close to 20 professionals, has spent more than 20 years working directly with developers and builders in the Raleigh area. Founding Principal Gretchen Coley has been selling real estate since 2000. She knows Raleigh’s neighborhoods inside and out.

5. Chappell

Affiliated with Compass, Chappell is a leading real estate firm in the Raleigh-Durham area. The team, which consists of almost two dozen members, can accommodate clients with a range of budgets, from those looking for condos in town to those seeking million-dollar properties. Chappell has helped approximately 700 families find home in the Raleigh area since 2019.

6. 220 Agents

Affiliated with Keller Williams Raleigh, 220 Agents is a team that has sold almost 2,300 homes in the Raleigh-Durham-Chapel Hill area. The team, which consists of more than 40 dedicated professionals, focuses on communities that include Apex, Cary, Morrisville, Wendell and Zebulon. Agents are also experienced with new construction.

7. The Ida Terbet Group

Affiliated with Coldwell Banker, the Ida Terbet Group has helped more than 10,000 people buy or sell a home in the Raleigh-Durham-Chapel Hill area over the past 30 years. With a focus on communities that include Holly Springs, Cary and Morrisville, the Ida Terbet Group, which consists of about a dozen professionals, knows Raleigh-area neighborhoods inside and out. Ida Terbet has more than 33 years of real estate experience.

8. The Ashley Wilson Realty Group

Affiliated with Keller Williams, the Ashley Wilson Realty Group was founded in 2009 and has since helped over 3,000 clients buy or sell a home. The team, which consists of over a dozen professionals, aims to make the process of finding a home stress-free. Ashley Wilson’s efforts have resulted in more than $400 million in real estate sales since 2005.

9. The Group Residential

Affiliated with Compass, The Group Residential prides itself on selling more than 200 homes per year. Daniel Gluckin, the group’s founder, has been selling real estate since 2018. The firm strives to help buyers find the perfect home and pledges to be there every step of the way, from house-hunting to mortgage closings.

10. Mary Biathrow

Affiliated with Carolinas Realty, York Simpson Underwood Realty, Yost & Little Realty and Pinehurst Realty Group, Mary Biathrow has been a resident of Raleigh for more than 50 years. She has personally listed and sold over $400,000 million in properties in the Raleigh-Durham-Chapel Hill area. She’s also the founder of the Biathrow Randall Shaked Realty Group, a small team operating under the umbrella of Berkshire Hathaway Home Services. Biathrow became a certified residential specialist in 1994.

How to Find a Real Estate Agent Near You

Your search for a real estate agent in Raleigh could start with one of the companies above. But remember, buying a home is a big decision, so it’s important to thoroughly vet any real estate agent you’re considering working with, even if they have an impressive track record.

Ask each agent you talk to how well they know the specific neighborhoods you’re focusing on. And aim to get a sense of how they communicate to make sure their style works for you. Teaming up with the right agent could spell the difference between struggling to find the ideal home and navigating the process with relative ease.

More from U.S. News

Raleigh Housing Market Forecast

Real Estate Agent vs. Realtor vs. Broker: What’s the Difference?

How Your Real Estate Agent Should Be Marketing Your Listing

The Top Real Estate Companies in Raleigh originally appeared on usnews.com