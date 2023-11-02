The Top Real Estate Companies in Charlotte

People seeking job opportunities in an area with a moderate cost of living might turn to Charlotte, North Carolina, as…

People seeking job opportunities in an area with a moderate cost of living might turn to Charlotte, North Carolina, as a city to plant roots in. The average home value in Charlotte is about $387,000, according to Zillow. That’s about a 1% decrease from a year ago.

Zillow also shows that 51% of homes in Charlotte sold for over list price as of Aug. 31, and that it took a median seven days for a listing to move to pending.

If you’re eager to buy a home in Charlotte then it’s important to find a great real estate agent to team up with. Here are some of the top firms in the city.

1. The Redbud Group

Affiliated with Keller Williams SouthPark, the Redbud Group’s goal is to make buying a home as smooth and efficient as possible. In 2021, the firm served almost 3,100 families and closed nearly $1 billion in real estate transactions. The Redbud Group has five dozen dedicated Charlotte agents plus a leadership team and support staff. The firm focuses on Charlotte neighborhoods that include Matthews, Dilworth, Concord, Lincolnton and Ballantyne.

2. The Premier Team

Affiliated with RE/MAX, The Premier Team aims to take the stress out of the homebuying process. The team consists of over three dozen professionals. Since being founded in 2006, The Premier Team has helped more than 4,000 families find their dream homes and has closed on over $1 billion in sales. The firm has four office locations in the greater Charlotte area.

3. Your Property People

Affiliated with Compass, Your Property People is a South Charlotte real estate firm with a record of $1 billion in closed sales. The team of 17 brings years of combined experience to the table. The firm focuses on neighborhoods that include Hunter Oaks, Marvin Creek, Providence Downs and Canterfield Creek.

4. Pridemore Properties

Affiliated with Compass, Pridemore Properties has offices in Dilworth and SouthPark. The team consists of over 30 professionals with years of transactional experience as well as access to technology and market knowledge. Pridemore Properties focuses on Charlotte-area communities that include Dilworth, Myers Park, Lake Norman and Huntersville.

5. The John Bolos Group

Affiliated with Keller Williams SouthPark, the John Bolos Group consists of 20 real estate professionals plus Bolos. Bolos has been working in real estate since 2003 and is a longtime Charlotte resident. The firm focuses on neighborhoods that include Concord, Dilworth, Ballantyne and Fort Mill.

6. Best In The Carolinas

Affiliated with Coldwell Banker Realty, Best In The Carolinas is a premier real estate team with more than 50 years of combined experience. The firm, which has its office in Ballantyne, consists of 11 professionals and specializes in luxury properties.

7. Lodestone Real Estate

Affiliated with eXp Realty, Lodestone Real Estate is a small group of seven real estate professionals. Owner Alison Alston lives in Charlotte and has years of experience flipping houses, which has given her a focus on the construction side of the business. Lodestone Real Estate focuses on communities that include Huntersville, Lake Norman, Myers Park and Dilworth.

8. The Jay White Group

Affiliated with Keller Williams, the Jay White Group consists of almost three dozen real estate professionals. White was born in Charlotte and founded the company with his father. Their firm now boasts more than $30 million in closed real estate volume.

9. Premier Property Solutions

Premier Property Solutions is a team of eight dedicated to helping Charlotte homebuyers. Serving areas that include Ballantyne, Fort Mill, Huntersville and Matthews, the firm has a record of over $200 million in sales volume and has worked with more than 1,100 families.

10. High Performance Real Estate Advisors

Affiliated with Keller Williams, High Performance Real Estate Advisors has a deep love of the Charlotte area and its communities. The team of almost 20 professionals knows the area inside and out and is equipped to introduce buyers to Charlotte’s diverse neighborhoods.

How to Find a Real Estate Agent Near You

Your search for a real estate agent in Charlotte could start with one of the firms above. But it's a good idea to interview several agents before making your choice so you're more likely to wind up with someone you're happy with. Even though Charlotte is considered to be a fairly affordable city, your goal is to get the most out of your homebuying budget. The right agent could be instrumental in helping you meet that goal.

The Top Real Estate Companies in Charlotte originally appeared on usnews.com