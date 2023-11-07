The RealReal: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The RealReal Inc. (REAL) on Tuesday reported a loss of $22.9 million…

The RealReal Inc. (REAL) on Tuesday reported a loss of $22.9 million in its third quarter.

The San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 22 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 15 cents per share.

The online luxury consignment site posted revenue of $133.2 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $124.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, The RealReal said it expects revenue in the range of $135 million to $145 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $540 million to $550 million.

