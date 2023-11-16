The Children’s Place: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SECAUCUS, N.J. (AP) — SECAUCUS, N.J. (AP) — The Children’s Place Retail Stores Inc. (PLCE) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter…

SECAUCUS, N.J. (AP) — SECAUCUS, N.J. (AP) — The Children’s Place Retail Stores Inc. (PLCE) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $38.5 million.

The Secaucus, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of $3.05 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $3.22 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.49 per share.

The children’s clothing and accessories chain posted revenue of $480.2 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $471.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in January, The Children’s Place expects its per-share earnings to range from 25 cents to 45 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $460 million to $465 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

The Children’s Place expects full-year results to range from a loss of 59 cents per share to a loss of 39 cents per share, with revenue expected to be $1.61 billion.

