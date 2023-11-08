The Best Online Will Making Programs

Rather than walking into an attorney’s office and paying a high hourly rate, you can opt for a range of…

Rather than walking into an attorney’s office and paying a high hourly rate, you can opt for a range of online will options to help create a will from the comfort of your home at a reasonable price.

These will makers aid with documents ranging from basic wills to intricate estate plans. Finding the right will making software for your family situation can streamline the process and allow you to have everything in order for your heirs.

The following programs can help you create a will online and provide other estate planning solutions:

Nolo’s Quicken WillMaker & Trust

If you want nearly everything for a customized estate plan in one place, Quicken provides software to create a will, power of attorney, health care directive, living trust and other estate-related documents. A questionnaire guides you through the process of deciding which documents you need. Nolo’s WillMaker starter bundle is $99, which includes a will, health care directives and final arrangements. More features come with the Plus version at $139 and the All-Access version for $209.

Fabric by Gerber Life

To make a will without having to sign up for anything or create an account, you can use Fabric’s free online will tool. If you have a basic estate or simple family situation, this service could be a good fit. After answering a few questions, you can print the will and make it legally binding. The process takes approximately five minutes. While the service is free, the site also sells life insurance policies for a range of prices.

LegalZoom

If you want a professional’s input when making an online will, LegalZoom provides access to an independent attorney who is knowledgeable about laws in your state. Legal counsel is available at the start of the will making process. You can also begin making a will on your own with the site’s self-guided questionnaire. If you have questions, you can reach out to an attorney. Legal counsel is also available after you finish the will to help you make updates or address concerns for up to a year. Prices start at $89.

Do Your Own Will

If you’re looking to spend as little as possible, Do Your Own Will provides a free way to make a will. By answering questions, you create a simple will. You can then download the document as a Word or PDF file. There are also other estate planning documents available for free, including a pet guardian trust and durable power of attorney. While the services are free, the site states that if you have a complicated estate, it may be useful to seek legal counsel and use other estate planning tools.

U.S. Legal Wills

To set up specific instructions for loved ones, you can create a will through U.S. Legal Wills. The online will making tool asks questions about your estate to help you line up information your executor can use to properly distribute assets. According to the site, you can have a will in just 20 minutes. The standard cost is $39.95, along with additional charges for services such as setting up a power of attorney for finances or storing documents in a digital vault that can be passed on to your family and executor. Plans come with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

FreeWill

You can use FreeWill to help you create a basic document. As you work through the steps, if you realize that your estate is more complex than you initially perceived, you can still benefit from the site. FreeWill provides free forms you can fill out to take to an attorney, which can save time and funds. The site states that you might want to pair its services with a lawyer if you have a large or complicated estate. In addition to wills, the site offers related legal planning tools like advanced health care directives, beneficiary designations and durable financial power of attorney. FreeWill is able to offer its tools for free via partnerships with nonprofits.

Rocket Lawyer

If you’re not sure what to include in a will, Rocket Lawyer provides free templates of wills that can be customized to your situation. The site will guide you through the process, helping you decide what exactly to include in your will. It also provides information on other legal documents related to estate planning. You can pay $39.99 for a will or become a premium member for $39.99 per month to gain access to additional legal services.

Total Legal

You can complete an online interview through Total Legal to help understand what you need for your will. After creating a will online, you can print it out or choose to receive it by mail. The site then provides instructions on how to have your will signed in your state. A last will and testament costs $19.95, and the site offers other estate planning documents in a range of prices.

Trust & Will

You’ll be able to carry out the will process in a step-by-step way at Trust & Will. The site provides customized, state-specific wills and instructions to walk you through the documents you need. Wills start at $159 for an individual or $259 for a couple. You can also set up trusts and guardians.

Gentreo

For a complete estate planning service that is customizable to your exact situation, Gentreo offers a way to create, store and share your estate plan. If you have a blended family, specific gifts or distinct wishes for a pet, the site walks you through the details of sorting out your preferences and making a will that suits your needs. Once the will is complete, you can upload it to your family vault and choose which beneficiaries can have access to it. The site also offers additional estate planning documents such as a health care proxy and power of attorney. You can get all the documents you need for $150 for the first year and $50 for each following year.

