The AZEK Company: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $42.6 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Chicago-based company said it had profit of 28 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 36 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 30 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $388.8 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $370.8 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $68 million, or 45 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.37 billion.

The AZEK Company shares have increased 55% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $31.54, an increase of 81% in the last 12 months.

