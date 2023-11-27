The 9 Top Cheap All-Inclusive Resorts in Mexico

Vacations may be getting more costly than ever before, but it’s still more than possible to get a good deal…

Vacations may be getting more costly than ever before, but it’s still more than possible to get a good deal in ever-popular destinations south of the border from Playa del Carmen to Puerto Vallarta. The various hotels and resorts below offer all-inclusive stays with rates starting at less than $200 per night. These packages will typically cover all meals and drinks, and a solid selection of activities. Although, if you’re really trying to keep a lid on your costs, pay attention to what’s included, since excursions and some premium activities (like scuba diving) typically won’t be covered. As with any vacation, planning ahead will also help you save, as prices tend to be much lower if you book further in advance, especially for the peak season, which runs from December to April in Mexico. Naturally, opting for a trip in the offseason is another good way to save. Without any further ado, here are the top affordable all-inclusive resorts from coast to coast across Mexico. Unless otherwise noted, all prices are for two guests sleeping in one room.

Binniguenda Huatulco All-Inclusive Hotel & Beach Club: La Crucecita, Mexico

Starting rates: From $168 per night

Packages: Opt for the Select room category for extra perks, such as a higher-end room and wine and snacks on arrival.

For something a bit more laid-back than ultra-popular destinations like Playa del Carmen, consider heading to this hotel on a quieter stretch of the Pacific coast. Binniguenda Huatulco All-Inclusive Hotel & Beach Club is located in the Mexican state of Oaxaca, which is renowned for its more sustainable approach to tourism. With colonial-style architecture and just over 100 rooms, it’s particularly charming and intimate for an all-inclusive resort. Despite the smaller size, there are plenty of amenities guests can enjoy, including a fitness center, a sprawling pool surrounded by lush gardens, and a private two-tiered adults-only sun deck for a little extra peace and quiet. Although the resort isn’t located directly on a beach, the nearest option is a short walk away and features a beach club operated by the resort. Visitors can also head farther afield for even more pristine, quiet beach options. The well-appointed rooms feature flat-screen TVs with cable, balconies, garden views, and plenty of natural designs and textures. As a smaller resort, there are just three on-site restaurants, but guests praise the selection of food and often rave about the omelet station at breakfast.

Hacienda Buenaventura Hotel & Mexican Charm: Puerto Vallarta, Mexico

Starting rates: From $188 per night

Packages: The resort sometimes offers a deal where two kids can stay for free — check its website for more details. Early bird specials and seasonal discounts are also available.

If you’re looking to avoid concrete, cookie-cutter resorts in favor of something with plenty of local character, the Hacienda Buenaventura Hotel will deliver — with a prime location in the heart of Puerto Vallarta to boot. Guests describe it as a smaller all-inclusive with plenty of heart and friendly staff members who are attentive, helpful and remember your face each day. Expect bright, colonial-style rooms with a classy vintage feel, thanks to wood-beamed ceilings and colorful-yet-tasteful décor. Even at the standard room level, you’ll have vacation essentials like a king-sized bed and air conditioning. The dining options (a buffet, a specialty restaurant and an eatery near the pool) focus on Mexican cuisine and previous visitors note that the food and drinks are brimming with flavor. Relaxation is a breeze here, with a spa section featuring a hot tub and sauna, and a pool with a swim-up bar in palm-fringed tropical gardens. The beach is off-site, either a five-minute walk away or you can jump in the resort’s free shuttle.

Bahia Principe Grand Coba: Tulum, Mexico

Starting rates: From $110 per night

Tulum has a reputation for being pricier than other Yucatan hot spots like Cancún, yet an affordable visit to the jungle-meets-beach destination is certainly not off the table. Case in point: this Bahia Principe property, a few miles north of the town. Activities abound at Bahia Principe Grand Coba, with two lake-style pools and two Jacuzzis, as well as a water park, entertaining shows that’ll immerse you in Mexican culture, and kayaking, sailing, tennis, and other sporty pursuits readily available. Excursions from Tulum to the Mayan ruins are also easy to arrange. Past guests note that between the kids club, aquatic activities and nightly entertainment, there’s absolutely no shortage of things to do here. The elegant whitewashed rooms give you space to hang out with a living area and balcony or terrace, and amenities like air conditioning, minibars and safes. For dining, there’s a particularly broad selection of choices, from a Brazilian grill to traditional Mexican cuisine to a classic buffet and more.

Barceló Ixtapa: Ixtapa, Mexico

Starting rates: From $140 per night

Packages: Choose between the regular all-inclusive package, which grants access to seven restaurants (including Mexican, Japanese, Italian and buffet options), five bars, and plenty of entertainment, or the more expensive Premium level package, which includes extras like top-shelf drinks, better rooms with ocean views, and access to specialty restaurants.

Crowds flock to destinations like Puerto Vallarta and Cabo San Lucas on Mexico’s Pacific coast, so for a more secluded option, consider a vacation in Ixtapa, a resort town a little further down the shoreline. Ixtapa is known for its sandy beaches and year-round sunny weather. Barceló Ixtapa is one of the cheapest all-inclusives in this resort area. Its bright, tropical rooms feature king-sized beds, rain showers and complimentary bathrobes. Relaxing should be no trouble: El Palmar beach is right in front of the resort (and a great place to catch the sunset), and there are three swimming pools on the premises, including one with a hydromassage zone. For active vacationers, there’s a golf course right next to the resort (fees apply, but guests receive a discount), and two tennis courts on the property. Past travelers call the resort family-friendly, saying they particularly liked the on-site entertainment, with highlights including the nightly shows and the Mexican Fiesta night. When it comes to dining, the resort has seven restaurants and five bars for travelers to choose from.

Allegro Cozumel All-Inclusive: Cozumel, Mexico

Starting rates: From $172 per night

Packages: A premium package is available at an extra cost, granting you access to a special section of the beach, upgraded rooms and other perks like a concierge service. Scuba diving enthusiasts can opt for the Ultimate Dive Experience package that features many of these premium perks, plus easy access to specialty dive facilities.

Head to the idyllic island of Cozumel (just off the Riviera Maya coast) for a vacation at this resort, located right on the turquoise waters of Playa San Francisco. Between the beach and five on-site swimming pools, there’s no shortage of places to lounge here. This all-inclusive resort is also kid-friendly, thanks to the complimentary kids club and teen programs, which will keep the younger ones entertained while the adults chill out. As for your sleeping quarters, even the most budget-friendly rooms come equipped with a terrace or balcony: they’re no-fuss yet have all the necessities for a supremely comfortable stay, with a king-sized bed, air conditioning and a minibar. Outdoor activities like windsurfing to snorkeling are included in the all-inclusive rates, as well as access to five dining options (spanning from modern Mexican to Japanese cuisine) and five bars. Past visitors also note that the staff are exceptionally helpful and kind-hearted — particularly the entertainment team, who work hard to make sure you’ll have a good time.

Catalonia Yucatan Beach: Puerto Aventuras, Mexico

Starting rates: From $176 per night

Packages: Upgrade to the All-Inclusive Privileged plan for extra perks like a welcome cocktail, access to an exclusive lounge and beach towel delivery to your room. You can upgrade on arrival or contact the resort in advance.

Relaxation is firmly on the menu at this destination in the resort town of Puerto Aventuras, situated between Playa del Carmen and Tulum on the Yucatan Peninsula. Catalonia Yucatan Beach features a whopping five swimming pools (as well as whirlpools), a white sand beach, and a spacious spa with offerings that range from hydrotherapy to beauty treatments to massages. You’ll have ample opportunity to slow down and pamper yourself at this resort — but take note, spa treatments typically cost extra. Those looking to move can take on activities like snorkeling in the crystal Caribbean Sea, yoga or dancing the night away at the resort’s weekly beach party. The vivid, orange-accented rooms are ultra-spacious too at a hefty 420 square feet, each of which offers garden views and a balcony. The all-inclusive resort has eight bars and restaurants dishing up everything from tapas to teppanyaki. Guests can be sure that they’ll always have a snack or margarita in hand with that kind of variety, if they so desire. And it’ll be served with a smile: Past visitors praise the staff — from servers to entertainers — for going out of their way to be helpful.

Riu Lupita: Playa del Carmen, Mexico

Starting rates: From $175 per night

With 300 rooms across its sprawling grounds, Riu Lupita is a formidable option for those looking for calm relaxation that’s still within close reach of all the action of Playa del Carmen. The all-inclusive resort is set among lush gardens and features two swimming pools for all your swimming and sunbathing needs. Those looking to hit the beach will need to head off-site, but the resort has a private beach club that’s just a few minutes away via free shuttle, and past visitors note that the transportation is convenient and easy to use. Plus, an extra restaurant and swimming pool at the beach club means you’re not leaving the hotel amenities behind on this excursion. You’ll bed down in spacious tiled rooms with classic wooden furniture, complete with a balcony or terrace and free minibar. The kids entertainment program provides plenty of outdoor activities and arts and crafts, so you won’t need to worry about keeping the little ones occupied. Meanwhile, adults can enjoy live music in the evenings and the lively nightclub on the premises. Restaurant options include a buffet, a Mexican spot, an Italian dining option and a steakhouse, which was a perennial traveler favorite.

Cancun Bay Resort: Cancún, Mexico

Starting rates: From $180 per night

Packages: Join the Cancún Bay Preference Program for free and book directly on the hotel website to unlock perks like late checkout, a welcome amenity and a free 15-minute massage.

This smaller resort in Cancún’s Hotel Zone is a good bet for larger families and groups, with brightly colored suites, some of which can accommodate up to eight guests. Couples are more than welcome as well, and the standard rooms have all the comforts necessary for a satisfying vacation: a king-sized bed, a balcony, a cable TV and air conditioning. Plus, if you’re willing to splash a bit more cash on a special experience, you can arrange a romantic three-course seaside dinner. No matter your choice, past guests describe the rooms as particularly clean and comfortable. Dining options at this all-inclusive resort include four restaurants with menus ranging from sushi to pizza, and two bars (including the adults-only Jacuzzi bar). Room service is also available for a small additional fee. Sun-lovers can hop between the pool area and private beach with ease, since they’re right next to one another (with ample deck chairs and sun beds available).

Occidental Costa Cancún: Cancún, Mexico

Starting rates: From $145 per night

Packages: Join the My Barceló program for additional discounts on nightly rates.

This resort at the western edge of Cancún’s famed Hotel Zone strikes a tidy balance between low-cost and luxe, with four outdoor pools (including a kids-only option) and the white sands of Linda Beach at the doorstep, complete with towel and chair service to optimize your lounging. Occidental Costa Cancún also offers access to nonmotorized water sports equipment (kayaks, snorkel gear and Sunfish sailboats) and there’s an on-site kids club to keep youths entertained. Past visitors note that it’s a popular spot during spring break: Those looking for a lively trip may enjoy this, but travelers looking for peace and quiet may want to schedule around it. Visitors looking to explore can head to nearby Kukulkan Avenue for shopping and partying, or sign up for excursions to nearby Mayan ruins at sites like Chichén Itzá (for an extra fee). For meals, this all-inclusive resort is home to a handful of restaurants offering choices from Italian to Mexican food. When bedtime rolls around, the bright rooms keep things simple yet cozy with king-sized beds, coffee machines, minibars and air conditioning.

