TG Therapeutics: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MORRISVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — MORRISVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $113.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Morrisville, New York-based company said it had profit of 73 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 29 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $165.8 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $93.1 million.

