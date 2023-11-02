Thanksgiving: Record levels of traffic | Charity turkey trots | Things to do in the DC area | Black Friday deals
Textainer: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 2, 2023, 8:16 AM

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. (TGH) on Thursday reported earnings of $49.6 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had profit of $1.07. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.08 per share.

The shipping container leasing company posted revenue of $192.5 million in the period.

