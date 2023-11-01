Texas Pacific: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Texas Pacific Land Corporation (TPL) on Wednesday reported earnings of $105.6 million in its…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Texas Pacific Land Corporation (TPL) on Wednesday reported earnings of $105.6 million in its third quarter.

The Dallas-based company said it had profit of $13.74 per share.

The landowner posted revenue of $158 million in the period.

