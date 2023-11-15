Tetra: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Tetra Tech Inc. (TTEK) on Wednesday reported profit of $53.6 million in…

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Tetra Tech Inc. (TTEK) on Wednesday reported profit of $53.6 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Pasadena, California-based company said it had net income of $1 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.78 per share.

The consulting and engineering services company posted revenue of $1.26 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.06 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $273.4 million, or $5.10 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.75 billion.

For the current quarter ending in December, Tetra said it expects revenue in the range of $950 million to $1 billion.

The company expects full-year earnings to be $5.70 to $6 per share, with revenue ranging from $4.05 billion to $4.25 billion.

