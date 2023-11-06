Teradata: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Teradata Corp. (TDC) on Monday reported third-quarter profit of $12 million. The…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Teradata Corp. (TDC) on Monday reported third-quarter profit of $12 million.

The San Diego-based company said it had net income of 12 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 42 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 41 cents per share.

The data management company posted revenue of $438 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $432.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Teradata expects its per-share earnings to range from 50 cents to 54 cents.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.01 to $2.05 per share.

