Tenable: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBIA, Md. (AP) — COLUMBIA, Md. (AP) — Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB) on Wednesday reported a loss of $15.6 million in its third quarter.

The Columbia, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 13 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to 23 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 19 cents per share.

The cybersecurity software company posted revenue of $201.5 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $198.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Tenable expects its per-share earnings to range from 13 cents to 14 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $204 million to $208 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Tenable expects full-year earnings in the range of 68 cents to 69 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $862 million to $870 million.

