Tempur Sealy: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $113.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Lexington, Kentucky-based company said it had net income of 64 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 77 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 80 cents per share.

The mattress maker posted revenue of $1.28 billion in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.31 billion.

Tempur Sealy expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.30 to $2.50 per share.

